Korean, Vietnamese contractors sign construction agreement for Nhon Trach Bridge

The design of Nhon Trach Bridge



Nhon Trach Bridg e which spans over the Dong Nai River will have a length of more than two kilometers and a width of 19.75 meters. The connecting roads on both sides will be 560 meters long. The total amount of capital invested in the construction of the work is over VND1,813 billion (US$77.7 million).

It is expected to shorten the distance from Nhon Trach district in Dong Nai to HCMC and Binh Duong Province, reduce congestion and enhance the connection between HCMC and the southeastern and Mekong Delta regions.



At the signing ceremony



The work is part of the component project 1A of the Tan Van - Nhon Trach section’s first phase of Ring Road No.3

The component project 1A of the Tan Van-Nhon Trach section has a length of 8.22 kilometers, including a 6.3-kilometer section running through Dong Nai Province and 1.92 kilometers passing through HCMC. The road is 25 meters wide with six lanes and a design speed of 80 km/hour.



The total investment in the component project is estimated at more than VND6,900 billion (US$296 million), including VND4,175 billion financed by Korean ODA loans, and the remaining amount coming from counterpart capital from Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen, Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh