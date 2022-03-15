JICA eyes transport projects in Mekong Delta

At the working session At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Ngoc He said that the city has planned traffic projects associated with the others of the Transport Ministry in the area. In which, the Dai Ngai Bridge project linking provinces of Soc Trang and Tra Vinh has met travel demands of local people of Can Tho City and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

The municipal authorities will create favorable conditions for the JICA to study transport project in the city and has asked the Department of Transport together with relevant departments to provide datas and traffic projects connecting Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region, the city’s ODA-funded projects that are expected to be implemented in the coming time, he added.

The delegation of search of the JICA is supporting the Transport Ministry to study the Dai Ngai Bridge Construction Project and other works that have significance for the Mekong Delta region’s socio-economic development and may need a financial assistance of ODA loan.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh