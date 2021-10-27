Investors tend to choose reliable real estate projects

Buyers and investors learn about a new housing project. (Photo: SGGP)

General Director of Van Phuc Land Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong said that her company has actively implemented a flexible working arrangement, and adjusted investment and business plans to cope with the new situation during the pandemic.



Van Phuc has focused on designing, completing construction documents and legislative procedures, preparing building projects and promoting products. The company has also offered financial support measures to assist customers. When the pandemic has been basically controlled, Van Phuc plans to present its projects featuring luxurious lakeside homes and 300 apartments.

Chairman of the DKRA Vietnam Pham Lam noted that the real estate market will be bustling with the resumption of many housing companies with a lot of attractive promotional programs. The leading markets, including HCMC and adjacent provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be more optimistic than others because they have the busiest real estate investment and trading activities associated with the southern key economic region.

Chairwoman of the Housing Development and Trading Joint Stock Company (HDTC Land) Dinh Ngoc Chau Huong stressed that customers will only choose projects and products with a high level of safety of construction progress, clear legality and profitability in coming time.

Many businesses have applied technology in approaching customers and presenting new products during the social distancing period. Besides, they have set up ways to stay connected to their customers through this pandemic and keep business going through it, such as offering direct contact with “Covid green card” holders, promoting online contact, online payment via bank transfer, submitting documents online.

Mr. Bui Binh Minh, a real estate investor said that he can not transact two apartments of the Celadon project in Tan Phu District that he bought few months before the Covid-19 outbreak because of the current poor housing market liquidity. The deterioration of the ability to buy and sell housing units has now created a financial pressure for investors.

Most of real estate businesses have carefully launched assessments of real estate liquidity. They put expectation on clients who really need a house for staying. Investors are still cautiously in real estate investment and wait till after the lunar New Year 2022, a business said.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh