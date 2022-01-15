Investors holding FLC shares suffer heavy losses

Particularly, FLC shares and stocks in the FLC family, namely ROS, HAI, KLF, AMD, and ART, continued to be sold at the floor price since the market opened, but there were no buyers. This group of stocks has been locked at the floor price for the fourth consecutive trading session since Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FLC, illegally sold nearly 75 million FLC shares.
Currently, all securities companies on the market have cut margin for stocks in the FLC family, so this is also one of the reasons for this group of stocks to lose liquidity for many consecutive trading sessions. In four trading sessions, FLC stock lost about 30 percent, causing tens of thousands of investors holding this stock to suffer heavy losses.
At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index slid 0.03 points to close at 1,496.02 points. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained 6.03 points to finish at 466.86 points. Market liquidity fell by nearly 26 percent compared to the previous session, with the total matched value reaching more than VND25.03 trillion.
Currently, all securities companies on the market have cut margin for stocks in the FLC family, so this is also one of the reasons for this group of stocks to lose liquidity for many consecutive trading sessions. In four trading sessions, FLC stock lost about 30 percent, causing tens of thousands of investors holding this stock to suffer heavy losses.
At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index slid 0.03 points to close at 1,496.02 points. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained 6.03 points to finish at 466.86 points. Market liquidity fell by nearly 26 percent compared to the previous session, with the total matched value reaching more than VND25.03 trillion.