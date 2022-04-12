Investment promotion conference in Hoc Mon, Cu Chi districts opens

The conference aims to promote the potentialities of the northwest Ho Chi Minh City towards an urban area of ecology, service, high-tech park development and high-tech agriculture application. In advance of the conference, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of ministries and agencies will directly meet potential investors who are concerned about projects in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts

During the conference, the organizers will introduce the overall planning orientation of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts; traffic planning in Ho Chi Minh City; the investment environment and projects calling for investment in the two localities. A ceremony to grant certificates and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment will take place at the conference.By March 16, two districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon performed calling investment for about 55 projects with a total value of US$12.5 billion in the fields of transport and engineering infrastructure, urban embellishment, industry, agriculture, commerce and services, education, culture and sport. Of which, there were 18 projects in the fields of transport and engineering infrastructure.As planned, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will visit and work with Saigon High-tech Park, award the third-class Labor Medal to Cu Chi District and visit policy families.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong