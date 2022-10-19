Int'l woodworking industry fairs open in HCMC

A booth at the Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Wood 2022 and Furnitec 2022 have attracted over 250 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions who are showcasing their latest machinery and equipment for the forestry and woodworking industry, woodworking primary and secondary processing, surface finishing, and waste wood utilization, woodworking materials and consumables, furniture fittings and accessories, technical services, tools, and auxiliaries.



There are also international pavilions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Taiwan (China), and the US showcasing a one-stop business platform for woodworking and furniture production equipment manufacturers and complete manufacturing solutions.



Seminars and conferences will be held on solutions that help manufacturers monitor their products from raw material to, even, delivery stages.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Quoc Khanh, chairman of the Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association of HCMC (HAWA), one of the organizers, said Vietnam’s wood exports in the first nine months of the year were worth US$12.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.



But inflation and uncertainties facing the global economy would impact exports during the rest of the year, he warned.



Some wood companies have adopted modern technologies in the form of imported machines, but most use outdated ones, he said.



“Vietnam's woodworking and wood furniture industry is aiming for sustainable development.



“Among factors related to sustainability, I think production technology and new materials play a key role … in changing the mindset and management.”



Organized by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co and HAWA, the events also feature an online platform from October 18 to 24.







VNA