Int'l textile & garment exhibition underway in HCMC

At the 20th Vietnam Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2022) (Photo: VNA)

The September 21-24 event attracts the participation of more than 200 domestic and overseas businesses from 15 countries and territories worldwide.



It showcases a wide range of products in textile machinery, apparel, fibers, filaments, yarn fabrics, footwear machinery, and materials at 800 booths.



It provides an ideal opportunity for Vietnamese textile and garment manufacturers to gain access to advanced technologies and the latest market information, and connect with leading enterprises globally.



Since 2001, VTG has been deeply involved in Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, bringing groundbreaking technologies and leading machinery to the local market.



It also serves as a bridge between local and international industry players in the post-pandemic period.



The exhibition is held by the VINEXAD National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co. Ltd.



A series of seminars will be held within the framework of the event, during which speakers will share their expertise.



Vietnam plays an increasingly large role in the world’s textile and garment value chain, with its products exported to over 180 countries and territories. Major garment makers are continuing to explore expansion and production opportunities in the country.



The country’s garment-textile export turnover reached $30.2 billion in the first eight months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent and the highest growth rate in the last decade, according to Le Tien Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).







VNA