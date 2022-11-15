International shoe & leather expo to take place this month

Illustrative photo



Gathering top businesses from Vietnam, Italy, Germany, the Republic of Korea, and China, among others, the expo will display products, materials, machinery, and new technologies of the industry.

It is an opportunity for firms to popularise their goods, update market information, and seek potential partners.

According to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association, in the first 10 months of this year, the leather and footwear’s production and employment index grew 17.7 percent and 20.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The sector’s export value increased by more than 36 percent, with the strongest turnover rises posted in the markets of South America (41.8 percent), North America (41.8 percent), Europe (41 percent), Oceania (28.3 percent), and Asia (20.2 percent).

Vietnam has set a goal to push the rate of domestic leather and footwear supply to between 75-80 percent by 2025.

The country earned US$ 20.78 billionfrom overseas shipments of the products in 2021, up 4.6 percent from 2020, including $17.77 billion from footwear alone. Various world-famous brands, including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Puma, have selected Vietnam as a destination for outsourcing and setting production bases.

VNA