With the message ‘Asian seafood house’, the Vietfish 2022 International Seafood Exhibition organized by the Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers - VASEP will take place from August 24 to 26, 2022 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) at 799 Nguyen Van Linh in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7.

The event will see the participation of nearly 200 units with 362 exhibition booths in various fields. The Vietfish 2022 not only connects leading enterprises in the quality of shrimp, fish, and mollusks but also businesspersons can collect the latest information and achievements in seed, animal feed, biological products, equipment technology, production and processing.

Attendees can experience directly the models, and technology and directly evaluate the quality of seafood through fresh or ready-made products at the booth.

Additionally, Vietnamese consumers will have the opportunity to learn and enjoy 100 percent Vietnamese seafood products that meet the highest standards of food safety, supplied to 165 countries around the world.

In addition, seminars with the participation of sharing and discussions from economic experts, scientists, and business owners also bring multi-dimensional perspectives and useful information to achieve stability in production as well as how to address the challenges of sustainability in ecology and society and take advantage of the opportunity to improve the value and competitiveness of Vietnamese seafood products in the international market.

According to the event organizer, the rapid recovery of import markets after the Covid-19 pandemic along with fluctuations in the supply of white fish from Russia has paved the way for Vietnam's seafood industry to speed up the recovery and improve its performance in the first quarter of 2022. However, for further development, it needs the coordination of the industry to help Vietnamese products to be in the top three leading seafood suppliers to the world market.





By Cong Phien – Translated by Anh Quan