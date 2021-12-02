Information portal launched to support online sale of farm produce

The interface of the portal. (Photo: screenshots)

The portal is hoped to serve as a bridge to share and update information on farming and production knowledge, methods of setting up stores on e-commerce platforms as well as business knowledge and skills, and experience in cyberspace.



It will also provide timely information about the crops, and help promote transparent information between sellers and buyers and connect traders with growing areas and clean agricultural producers across the country.



Additionally, plans to help agricultural production households to participate in activities on e-commerce platforms will be regularly updated on the portal.



It is expected to practically support agricultural production households on their way towards sustainable development, and help improve farmers’ capacity in accessing digital transformation in agricultural development.



The portal opens up an opportunity to turn small-scale production models which lack value chain linkage into an agriculture with data and information transparency.



E-commerce platforms Postmart.vn and recently developed by Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) and Voso.vn by Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have been not only channels for goods consumption also solid bridges to bring farmers closer to consumers across the country, helping to raise prestige and build trademarks for domestic products.



Previously, on July 21, the Ministry of Information and Communications approved a plan to support agricultural production households in introducing and selling their products e-commerce platforms, and promote agricultural and rural digital economic development.