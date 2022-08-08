Industrial production index up 8.8 percent in first 7 months of 2022

The current appreciation of the US dollar will certainly help export businesses to benefit more, however, behind these benefits, there are still many rising concerns such as rising global inflation. It also seems that the pressure is becoming quite high on exporters for deliveries in the last months of the year.
Taking into account the exchange rate fluctuations of the three main currencies, including USD, JPY, and EUR, the Government's outstanding debt by the end of 2022 is estimated to decrease by about VND57 trillion, down 2 percent compared to the outstanding balance at the end of 2021.
Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in Ho Chi Minh City on August 5, aiming to promote trade exchange between the two countries in general, and the business communities of Thailand and Vietnam in particular.
The US-China tensions involving Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan made investors nervous and increased selling. However, the VN-Index still closed the trading session on August 2 with an increase of more than 10 points as the cash flow continued to pour into the stock market.