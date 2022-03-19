  1. Business

Industrial production increases sharply in first two months of 2022

According to research by Savills Vietnam, Vietnam's industrial production in the first two months of 2022 increased by 8.4 percent over the same period last year. The growth rate improved sharply in February compared to the previous month.
According to data on foreign investment attraction in the first two months of the year, Bac Ninh leads in FDI attraction. Thai Nguyen was the runner-up, accounting for nearly 18.5 percent of the country's total FDI.

Noticeably, the capital addition of US$920 million by Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, helps to increase the total investment capital in Yen Binh Industrial Park in Pho Yen Town in Thai Nguyen Province to $2.27 billion.

According to Savills' forecast, Vietnam's economy will grow beyond expectations in 2022 when the country recovers and FDI flows are stable.

