Increased pangasius exports at beginning of 2022

Workers are processing the fish for export (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, as planned, in January 2022, Nam Viet Group will sell about 8,000 tons of pangasius finished products of all kinds to about 100 countries and territories, with a total value of US$20 million, up from 60 percent against the same period.

Along with a sharp increase in export output, the price of pangasius this time also increased to an average of $2.6-$2.7 a kilogram, $2.3 a kilogram higher than the average price in last year.

According to Nghiep, the demand for pangasius products in the world is increasing, because there has been disruption during the prolonged Covid-19 epidemic plus logistic disconnection.

Mr. Nghiep said that the group's source of raw materials is quite stable as the group has a farming area of up to 1,000 hectares. Moreover, workers all returned to the factory for working; all of them are vaccinated against Covid-19. However, high freight rates and shortage of containers are hindering the company’s export.

Thanks to favorable export, the price of raw pangasius in the Mekong Delta increased to VND24,000 a kilogram. This price will ensure to bring profit to farmers.

According to Chau Thanh Fishery Cooperative in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap, with the present export trend and rising demand overseas at the beginning of the year, it is hoped that the price of pangasius will continue to increase in the coming time.

As long as the price of the fish maintains at VND25,000 - VND26,000 a kilogram or more, fish farmers in the Mekong Delta can pour more money into feeding the fish.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said that in 2021, the country's pangasius exports will be likely to reach about $1.5 billion, a slight increase compared to 2020. It is forecast that pangasius exports in 2022 will strive to reach about $1.7 billion, up 13 percent.

By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Uyen Phuong