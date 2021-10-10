Import-export turnover up over 24 percent

Despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the export turnover of Vietnam still achieved positive results of US$27 billion in September, down 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and 0.6 percent year-on-year. As soon as Ho Chi Minh City gradually reopens, many enterprises accelerate export activities.
Quang Trung Software Park (QTSC) and Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), which play an important role in the production and export of software and high-tech products of Ho Chi Minh City, have soon resumed operations when the city implements Directive No.18.