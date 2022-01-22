Important step forward for Vietnamese, EU firms in socio-economic recovery

Illustrative photo



After the document was promulgated, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Alain Cany, on behalf of European businesses in the country, sent a letter to NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, expressing his appreciation for the promulgation of this Resolution, describing it an important step forward for both Vietnamese and European enterprises in socio-economic recovery and public health protection.

In particular, the EuroCham Chairman emphasised that the extension of the use of the circulation registration license until December 31, 2022 together with other regulations on drugs and ingredients will help ease difficulties and burdens caused by the lingering and complicated pandemic.

Previously, on December 15, 2021, the Ambassadors of EU member countries, the Ambassadors of Switzerland and Japan sent diplomatic notes asking the legislature to consider promulgating the Resolution within December to allow the continuation of the use of the circulation registration permit to import and circulate drugs in 2022.

The promulgation of this Resolution by the NA Standing Committee demonstrates its determination in Covid-19 prevention and control, its interest in economic activities, the legislative body’s companionship with and its efforts to solve difficulties and obstacles for businesses in the context of the pandemic as well as during economic recovery and development.

VNA