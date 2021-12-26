HSBC optimistic about Vietnam’s economy

HSBC Vietnam said this would benefit Vietnam’s exports, especially as free trade agreements that have been signed over the past two years start to bear fruit.



The continued expansion of the middle class and in particular the rising affluent sector will lead to changes in consumption as Vietnamese people start spending more and more on leisure and travel.



Infrastructure roll-out will also continue to fuel economic activities especially in the renewable/green arena given the strong ambitions made by the Vietnamese Government following the recent 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, the UK.







VNA