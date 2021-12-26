  1. Business

HSBC optimistic about Vietnam’s economy

Vietnam’s economy should get back to GDP growth of 6.8 percent next year, which will be driven by a return of strong foreign direct investment into the market, mainly focusing on the manufacturing sector, according to HSBC Vietnam.

HSBC Vietnam said this would benefit Vietnam’s exports, especially as free trade agreements that have been signed over the past two years start to bear fruit.

The continued expansion of the middle class and in particular the rising affluent sector will lead to changes in consumption as Vietnamese people start spending more and more on leisure and travel.

Infrastructure roll-out will also continue to fuel economic activities especially in the renewable/green arena given the strong ambitions made by the Vietnamese Government following the recent 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, the UK.

