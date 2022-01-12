HoSE cancels sale of 74.8 million shares of FLC chairman

Previously, the SSC informed that it had received Report No.31/SGDHCM-GS at 5.45 p.m. on January 10 from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) on Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FLC Group Joint Stock Company, selling 74.8 million shares of FLC without reporting and disclosing information before carrying out the transaction.According to Clause 1, Article 33 of Circular No.96/2020/TT-BTC, at least three working days before the expected transaction date, internal actors and affiliated persons must disclose information about the transaction. The time limit for performing a transaction must not exceed 30 days from the registration date. Internal actors and affiliated persons shall conduct transactions according to the time limit, volume, and value disclosed by the Stock Exchange and make the first transaction on the day following the date announced by the Stock Exchange.On January 10, FLC announced the notice on stock trading of Chairman Trinh Van Quyet on the website www.flc.vn. Accordingly, the announcement on the stock sale by internal actor - Mr. Trinh Van Quyet - sent to the SSC and HOSE was signed on January 5. Specifically, Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FLC Group, registered to sell 175 million shares from January 10 to 17 to reduce his ownership in the company from 30.34 percent to 5.7 percent. The expected transaction value at par value is VND1.75 trillion.

By Quang Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan