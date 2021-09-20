Hoc Mon wholesale market starts operating transshipment point today

Hoc Mon produce wholesale market before the social distance period



As proposed by the market management company, in the first phase, there are 14 booths for fruit and vegetable trading, sited at the container parking lot of the market with the surface area of 2,000m2. The lot can accommodate up to 12 container trucks or over-10-tonne trucks. In the second phase, there will be 20-30 more booths.

For incoming goods, merchants need to register necessary commercial information, including goods types, goods quantities, truck number plates, drivers’ names, and estimated time to enter the market, to the market management company no later than 12 hours before the truck arrival time for ease of arrangement.

Similarly, for outgoing goods, traders have to register such information as goods receivers, shipping vehicles, and estimated time to enter the market no later than 12 hours so that the management company can schedule delivery time to avoid crowds at one time.

Food is not permitted to process on site. Each delivery turn lasts no more than 60 minutes. Only goods delivery and receipt are accepted at this transshipment point. All transactions must be agreed before hand, and cash payments are minimized.

All people operating at this point must be injected with at least 1 dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and must undergo a quick test every day.

Until now, all three major wholesale markets in HCMC, namely Binh Dien, Thu Duc, and Hoc Mon, have allowed the operation of their own transshipment points, each having a delivery capacity of around 200 tonnes of merchandise a day.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Vien Hong