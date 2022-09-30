Ho Chi Minh City’s CPI up 0.3% in September

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Prices of food and catering services increased by 0.23% during the month, with food and processed food going up 0.04% and 0.48%, respectively.

Those of foodstuff picked up 0.08%, with poultry rising 0.47%; cooking oil, 0.38%; and fresh seafood, 0,59%. The prices of eating-out service; and those of housing, water supply, electricity, fuel and construction materials respectively picked up 0.47%, and 0.66%.Prices of textiles, hats and footwear decreased 0.11%, with fabric increasing 0.22%; and hats, 0.36%.Prices of transport services declined 2,12%, mainly thanks to a 5.19% drop in fuel.

Vietnamplus