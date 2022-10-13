Ho Chi Minh City honors 106 outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs in 2022

At the event (Photo: SGGP) Also on this occasion, the municipal People's Committee recognized and awarded the title of Outstanding Enterprise and Entrepreneur of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 to 98 businesses and 98 entrepreneurs of all economic sectors operating in the city.



On behalf of the business community, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association said that city administration grants the title of Outstanding Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise and Entrepreneur every two years. In the past two years, out standing businesspersons both maintained and restored production and took care of employees for an uninterrupted supply of commodities and services.

As a result, this year, 98 businesses have been selected with a total capital of up to VND70,391 billion and revenue in the two years of 2021-2022 reaching nearly VND500 trillion generating 91,320 employments. In particular, these businesses have contributed VND1,352 billion to social and charity activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that, thanks to the consensus of businesses, entrepreneurs, the machinery of state and people from all walks of life, the city's economy from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. Now there is an external recovery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that, thanks to the consensus of businesses, entrepreneurs, the machinery of state and people from all walks of life, the city's economy has recovered since the beginning of the year.

Moreover, it is forecasted that at the end of the year, 15/19 targets will be completed or exceeded the set plan.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee added that in the coming time, city leaders are committed to the improvement of the business investment environment, creating more favorable condition for businesses.

By Ai Van – Translated by Anh Quan