Hepza needs to proactively control pandemic outbreak at production facilities

Amid the current pandemic development with the Omicron Covid-19 variant being now the most dominant strain in HCMC, the Management Board of HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority issued an urgent official letter to recommend the enterprises to plan and proactively perform testing, screening to promptly detect Covid-19 cases, prevent the pandemic outbreaks at production facilities.Hepza also required business owners to strengthen propaganda and remind employees to strictly comply with the 5K message, proactively declare and stay at home if they are positive with Covid-19, review those who are not vaccinated with additional or booster doses.
Up to now, Hepza remains the operation of three healthcare facilities for the treatment of the Covid-19 infections, including healthcare facilities at Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone with a capacity of 300 beds, Dong Nam Industrial Park in Cu Chi District's Hoa Phu Commune with 300 beds and Tan Binh Industrial Park with 100 beds.