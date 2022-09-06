  1. Business

HCMC’s Transport Department proposes problem-solving measures for piers

The Department of Transport of HCMC has submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee on investing in two passenger ports on the Nha Be and Sai Gon rivers to develop waterway transport and tourism in the city.
Accordingly, an international port that is part of the Mui Den Do Park Project located on the Nha Be River in District 7 can receive ships of up to 60,000 GT and will be invested at a total capital of more than VND840 billion (US$35.8 million) by Sai Gon Peninsula Joint Stock Company.
The other, Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi port placed in District 4 on the Sai Gon River is part of the Nha Rong-Khanh Complex. The port will be invested by Ngoc Vien Dong Urban Development Investment Co., Ltd. The project investor is required to submit a report to the Prime Minister on moving Saigon Port and changing land use purposes for the old Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi port.
The Transport Department of the City has suggested the municipal People’s Committee make a proposal for problem-solving measures and report to the Prime Minister.

