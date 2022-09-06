HCMC’s Transport Department proposes problem-solving measures for piers

Design of Mui Den Do Park

Accordingly, an international port that is part of the Mui Den Do Park Project located on the Nha Be River in District 7 can receive ships of up to 60,000 GT and will be invested at a total capital of more than VND840 billion (US$35.8 million) by Sai Gon Peninsula Joint Stock Company.



The other, Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi port placed in District 4 on the Sai Gon River is part of the Nha Rong-Khanh Complex. The port will be invested by Ngoc Vien Dong Urban Development Investment Co., Ltd. The project investor is required to submit a report to the Prime Minister on moving Saigon Port and changing land use purposes for the old Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi port.

The Transport Department of the City has suggested the municipal People’s Committee make a proposal for problem-solving measures and report to the Prime Minister.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh