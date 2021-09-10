HCMC's street food stores not ready for reopening

A Co.op Food mini mart on September 9 (Photo: SGGP)



Ms. Lan, an owner of a Pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) family-style restaurant on No Trang Long Street in Binh Thanh District said that she has got the information on lifting restrictions on food and beverage services from social media platforms. However, the local administrative agencies have yet officially launched detailed guidance and instructions to residents.

She has also yet prepared essential ingredients that are used for cooking Pho. In addition, it is hard to buy these items during the current social distancing period.

Most of food businesses still cannot resume their operation due to the stricter social distancing measures banning people from going out from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

In addition, household stores of food and drink have never applied for a business registration certificate that is now the required condition for reopening.

On the other hand, requirements on implementing the model of " three on the spot ", ensuring employees to have at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccination and get tested for coronavirus once every two days will make an increase in the costs and cause the price to rise.

Another unfavorable condition is that these businesses are permitted to operate from 6am to 6pm in the model of "three on the spot" and limited to drive-through, delivery and take-out as well as use the App-based delivery services with delivery workers for transporting goods under guidelines on Covid-19 prevention and control.

Nearly all food stores’ owners said that they will temporarily close until September 15 because of the tough reopening regulations.

In the morning of September 9, some mini supermarkets and convenient stores, such as Co.op Food, Bach Hoa Xanh, Con Cung and Circle K were opened and saw scattered visitors.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh