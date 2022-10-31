  1. Business

HCMC’s October CPI rises 0.45 percent

VNA
Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.45 percent in October, with eight of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on October 31.
HCMC’s October CPI rises 0.45 percent ảnh 1 Consumers buy textbooks at a bookstore. (Photo: SGGP)
Prices in the education bracket recorded the highest growth, at 4.95 percent, followed by beverages and cigarettes (1.34 percent); home repair services (1.18 percent); and housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials (0.64 percent).

Prices of food and catering services rose 0.31 percent during the month, with food and processed food going up 0.28 percent and 0.88 percent, respectively.

The textiles, hats and footwear group also saw prices picking up by 0.27 percent.

Prices in the traffic group posted the highest decrease at 1.89 percent, mainly because of lower costs in its sub-groups of fuel and public transport services.

VNA

Tags:

Other news

See more