HCMC’s October CPI rises 0.45 percent

Consumers buy textbooks at a bookstore. (Photo: SGGP)

Prices in the education bracket recorded the highest growth, at 4.95 percent, followed by beverages and cigarettes (1.34 percent); home repair services (1.18 percent); and housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials (0.64 percent).



Prices of food and catering services rose 0.31 percent during the month, with food and processed food going up 0.28 percent and 0.88 percent, respectively.



The textiles, hats and footwear group also saw prices picking up by 0.27 percent.



Prices in the traffic group posted the highest decrease at 1.89 percent, mainly because of lower costs in its sub-groups of fuel and public transport services.

VNA