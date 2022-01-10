HCMC’s IIP edges down 14.3 percent last year

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Growth was only reported in three areas of metal production (up 6.5 percent), vehicle manufacturing (2.7 percent), and water treatment and supply (0.7 percent).

The city’s effective Covid-19 containment was attributed to the IIP improvement last month which is expected to smooth the way for further recovery.

Export of goods, inclusive of crude oil, by HCMC’s enterprises via border gates nationwide totalled nearly US$43.9 billion, down 1 percent from the same period of 2020.

China remained the city’s largest export market with over US$9.37 billion, down 10.8 percent year-on-year. It was followed by the United States, Japan and the EU.

This year, HCMC eyes a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6 – 6.5 percent, a turnaround from a 6.78-percent contraction caused by Covid-19 impacts last year.

The city will focus on revitalizing its Covid-19-stricken economy in 2022 to create growth momentum for the following year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, adding that enterprises will be placed in the centre of the economic growth.

Vietnamplus