HCMC’s farm produce exhibition opens in Thu Duc City

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) visits a display booth at the exhibition.



The event attracts 160 display booths featuring the city’s key agricultural products , high-quality OCOP products and eco-friendly goods.

The exhibition is a chance for farmers and participating units to introduce and promote their products; exchange and share experience in production, consumption, and trade of goods, and information on new technologies in the agricultural sector.

The exhibition is divided into four areas, including outstanding agricultural products, OCOP and key products of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, products of startups and activities supporting farmers in digital transformation and participation in the digital economy.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) meets representatives of participating units in the event.

The exhibition also includes a seminar on seeking measures to develop OCOP products, a training course helping growers to utilize e-commerce to boost the sale of agricultural products and directly put their products on sale on the trading platform Postmart.vn

On this occasion, the organization board handed over 90 scholarships to disadvantaged students in Thu Duc City.

The fair co-organized by the HCMC Farmers Association in collaboration with the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the HCMC Post will run until May 29.



A type of wild orchird of a member of the Hiep Binh Chanh Commune's Farmers Association in Thu Duc City wins the first prize at an ornamental plant contest in the exhibition.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh