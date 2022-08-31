HCMC’s economy continued with noted recovery

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



The value in the first eight months of this year was estimated at VND746.57 trillion, a rise of 23.2% against the same period last year.



The accumulative export turnover of businesses in HCMC through border gates reached US$31.75 billion, up 9.02% year-on-year, while import was some US$43.2 billion, up 7.51%.



The city’s index of industrial production (IIP) in August grew about 0.5% from the previous month and 104% from the corresponding time in 2021, with mining up 7.5%, and processing and manufacturing up 111.7%.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his belief that with the growth pace, HCM City will surpass the target of 6-6.5% GDP growth set earlier this year.

Nguyen Khac Hoang, head of the municipal Statistics Office, viewed FDI attraction as a bright spot of the local economy in the month, which is the highest over the past five years.The southern economic hub attracted 479 new FDI projects worth around US$309.4 million, up 24.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, 96 projects increased their investment capital by US$1.47 billion, up 127.3%.Capital contribution and share purchase by up to 1,632 foreign investors were valued at US$925.68 million.The city also counted 29,224 newly-established domestic enterprises in August with combined registered investments of VND346.88 trillion (US$14.8 billion), up 33.41% in number but down 5.42 percent in capital.Notably, 10,895 firms have resumed their operations, an increase of 18.9% year-on-year.According to Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, the total revenue from retail sales of goods and services in August reached some VND98.84 trillion (US$4.22 billion), down 1.1% month-on-month but up 149.8% year-on-year.

Vietnamplus