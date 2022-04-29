HCMC’s CPI edges up 0.38 percent in April

People buy food at Saigon Co.op supermarket in HCM City’s Go Vap District. (Photo: VNA)

Among the 11 commodity groups, four saw a slight price decrease, including beverages and tobacco, transport, post and telecommunications and education.

Prices in the culture, entertainment and tourism group recorded the sharpest rise of 4.32 percent. Specifically, prices of food and catering rose by 0.04 percent, while housing, electricity, fuel and construction materials, and garments and footwear inched up 0.65 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

The transport sector fell by 0.62 percent against March after the adjustments of petrol prices on April 1, 12 and 21.

Prices of medicine and medical services remained stable during the month.

Gold prices increase by 1.92 percent month on month and 25.46 percent year on year, while USD prices fell by 0.15 percent in April compared with the previous month.

Vietnamplus