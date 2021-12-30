HCMC’s 2021 total state budget revenue increases three percent

The total state budget balancing revenues of this year reached VND383, 703 billion (US$16.8 billion), exceeding 5.2 percent of the estimates. The state revenue came from the sources of real estate, finance banking, securities and tax exemption policies to support businesses and people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.



From the beginning of this year until December 15, the city saw 30,829 newly registered enterprises with total registered capital of VND517, 695 billion (US$22.7 billion), presenting a decrease in the number of business registration certificate by 23.5 percent and amount of invested capital by 53.5 percent compared with the same period in 2020.

As of December 20, HCMC has granted investment registration certificates to 633 projects with the total foreign investment capital of US$686.6 million, showing a decline in the number of investment registration certificates by 33.4 percent and an increase in the newly registered capital by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

The tourism sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic for a whole year in 2021. The statistic shows the revenue of the industry of accommodation and food service activities was VND41, 280 billion (US$1.8 billion), down by 46.1 percent compared to the last period. The revenue of the travel reached VND2, 935, (US$128.8 million) decreased by 60.2 percent, and the transport sector was down 41.1 percent.

In 2021, the city received about 9.3 million domestic while the number of international tourists was zero.

According to Deputy Head of the HCMC Statistical Office, Tran Phuoc Tuong said that for the first time in the history, the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate has sharply fallen deeper than the country and other localities. Many businesses face the challenges of Covid-19 while some others have given up and filed for bankruptcy.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh