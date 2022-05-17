HCMC wishes to see more investment activities from Austrian firms: official

At the event (Source: VNA)



Taking into account Austrian firms’ opinions, the city official stated that their concerns are also what the city is working to address and their recommended solutions should soon be studied for real-life implementation.

Highlighting challenges facing the city in waste and wastewater treatment, Hoan hoped that Austrian enterprises with interest in the field to offer consultations and transfer technologies to the city, and invest in building treatment plans here.

He said the firms can also share their experience and directly participate in the city’s smart city development projects.

For his part, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer, who led the delegation, said the delegation, the first from his country to Vietnam after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, looks to seek collaboration chances with the city and southern localities in green infrastructure development.

The diplomat said as both nations are stepping up the use of clean and renewable energies, room remains tremendous for their businesses to work together in green energy, green technology, green transport, and waste water treatment.

VNA