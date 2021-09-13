HCMC: total retail sales of goods decrease by nearly 16 percent

Soldiers do the grocery shopping service for people. (Photo: SGGP)

Total retail sales of goods in August this year were estimated at more than VND24.18 trillion, down 15.93 percent compared to the previous month and 49.3 percent compared to August last year. Of which, retail sales of food and foodstuffs in August were estimated at nearly VND7 trillion, down 7.95 percent compared to the previous month and down 12.2 percent compared to the same period last year.



The city currently has 2,714 places of supply of goods, including 92 supermarkets, nine traditional markets, and more than 2,100 active convenience stores. With the policy of opening following the roadmap within the extent of safety, and ensuring pandemic prevention, the supplement of other distribution channels of essential goods in the near future, such as extending the operating hours of supermarkets, convenience stores, and food stores; allowing people in areas with good pandemic control to go to the market once a week; opening points for gathering and transshipment of agricultural products and food at wholesale markets; especially allowing catering service businesses to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the form of takeaway sales, continue to be improved to meet the needs of people.



To ensure smooth circulation and transport of goods, food, and foodstuffs for people, the city continues to collaborate with provinces and cities to establish green channels, deploy flexible traffic plans, and create favorable conditions for enterprises in the supply chain to organize the supply of goods from provinces and cities to HCMC; issue travel permits for priority subjects, and support shippers in the implementation of delivery activities in districts and Thu Duc City.



Up to now, the city has put into operation the point for gathering and transshipment of agricultural products and food at Binh Dien Wholesale Market to supplement the source of essential goods for citizens, with strict regulation that people entering the market must have a negative Covid-19 test result. To support businesses to maintain and restore production and business activities, improve the self-supply capacity of goods, the Department of Industry and Trade has coordinated with the Department of Health, the HCMC Police, and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to promote vaccination for businesses, timely issue travel permits, urgently complete the set of criteria for evaluating safe activities in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic at production and commercial establishments in the city.



The Department of Industry and Trade has established a working group to cooperate with districts and Thu Duc City in coordinating the supply of goods, arranging additional workers to prepare and deliver goods to meet the basic needs of people. The supply and distribution of goods through the grocery shopping service is carried out once a week and distributed directly to people. People can also purchase goods through many flexible ordering methods.



From August 23 to September 10, the number of households having registered the grocery shopping service was 1,693,834, accounting for 67.31 percent of the total households in the area. The number of households supplied with goods was 1,666,772, and the rate of fulfilled orders reached 98.4 percent of the registered demand.



According to the plan, the Department of Industry and Trade continues to urgently complete the set of criteria for evaluating safe operations in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic at production and commercial establishments in the city; at the same time, speed up the progress of vaccination for workers to prepare the “green" human resources for production resumption; coordinate with the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to implement the plan to allow people in District 7 and Cu Chi District to go shopping once a week; review and assess the situation of active traditional markets to study and propose a plan to reopen traditional markets at an appropriate time; grasp difficulties and problems to propose timely solutions for the operations of distribution systems in the area. The Department also coordinates with the HCMC Police to review, supplement, and organize the issuance of travel permits to subjects following regulations; support to increase the shipper force following the roadmap for the delivery of food and goods.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan