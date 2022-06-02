HCMC to launch concentrated promotion program

The concentrated promotion program called Shopping Season 2022 will run from June 5 – July 15.

Launched last year, the event attracts thousands of enterprises selling a wide variety of goods, including food, drinks, services, entertainment and tourism, clothing and apparel, household appliances and more with discounts of up to 100 percent.



The event’s organizers strive to meet people’s demand for essential goods with stable prices in the tough time due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also aims to remove difficulties for businesses, reduce inventories, stimulate consumption, and increase goods and service revenue in 2022.

By An Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh