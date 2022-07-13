HCMC to implement transport projects around Tan Son Nhat airport

According to the municipal Department of Transport, as there is currently only one road to the airport while the travel demand in the area is high, and this leads to a serious congestion around the airport.



In November, the department will start a 4-km stretch of the Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa road connecting with Terminal T3 at a cost of over VND4.84 trillion (US$206.88 million). The city People’s Committee has assigned the People’s Committee of Tan Binh district to promptly issue a ground clearance and resettlement support plan commencing from July.

The starting point of Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa road (Photo: VNA)



At the same time, a project to expand Hoang Hoa Tham street, which stretches from the gate of the military base near the airport to Cong Hoa street will be implemented at a cost of over VND290 billion, starting from October. It will be carried out in parallel with the upgrade of Cong Hoa street. Both are expected to complete in 3-6 months.

The department held that major difficulties facing the projects come from ground clearance, as most of the land area for the projects are military-managed land.Earlier on June 13, the People’s Committee of HCMC proposed the Prime Minister to allow the Ministry of Defence hand over about 11.89 hectares of land in Tan Binh district to the city, enabling the implementation of Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa street.