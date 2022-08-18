HCMC to host Vietnam-Taiwan textile-garment industry show

A Vietnam-Taiwan textile and garment industry exhibition will open on August 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Vinexad)

The event is jointly held in both in-person and virtual forms by Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad),

A Vinexad representative said around 60 Vietnamese garment makers and exporters and 13 Taiwanese textile producers, including those already operating factories in Vietnam, will participate in the event.

Vietnamese enterprises hope to seek suppliers capable to meet their needs for quality fabric in making garment for the domestic market and export at the event.

There will be nearly 150 B2B meetings in the framework of the exhibition.

In the first seven months of this year, Taiwan exported US$5.55 billion worth of textile and garment products, with shipments to Vietnam alone valued at US$1.48 billion, mostly fabric.

Vietnamplus