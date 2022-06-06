HCMC to grant land use right certificates for over 20,000 houses in 2022

Illustrative photo
This morning, Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang reported to the Municipal People’s Committee on the progress of granting land use right certificates, certificates of house ownership and other properties associated with the land for buyers in the housing development project in the city by May of 2022.Implementing the Plan No.6707/KH-STNMT-VPDK from October 19 to the end of 2021, 3,249 houses were granted land use right certificates, certificates of house ownership and other properties associated with the land.
The city set a target of 20,000 houses along with an additional 3,000 ones which will be granted land use right certificate, certificate of house ownership and other properties associated with the land for buyers purchasing housing projects in 2022.
To meet the set target, the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed several solutions, including proposals for tax departments of city districts and Thu Duc City to collaborate to identify the buyers’ financial purpose.
In addition, the department also set a target of granting land use right certificates, certificates of house ownership and other properties associated with the land for 37,421 houses from March 1 to February 28 of 2023.
From March 1 to December 31 of 2023, the department will continue to grant land use right certificates, certificates of house ownership and other properties associated with the land for projects having overcome obstacles and for those having new assessment documents and papers.