HCMC to develop urban area around Tan Son Nhat Airport

The construction of an overpass on Truong Son road helps ease traffic congestion around Tan Son Nhat airport.

Under the direction, the Department of Planning and Architecture will cooperate with the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District to study the airport-based urban area planning and assess the adjustment of the HCMC Master Plan by 2040, with a vision to 2060.



The People’s Committees of Tan Binh, Go Vap and Tan Phu districts have been required to consider solutions for the planning and development of an urban area around Tan Son Nhat Airport to make zoning plans and propose appropriate models of business and service development.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh