HCMC Tax Department introduces e-settlement scheme

Accordingly, tax payers and businesses can refer to the instruction clips on the e-portals of HCMC-TD like its official website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel, and then carry out the process by accessing the website https://thuedientu.gdt.gov.vn

HCMC-TD also reminds that any expenses by organizations and businesses to aid Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in accordance with Decree No.44/2021/ND-CP will be identified as deductible expenses for the corporate income tax in the periods of 2020 and 2021, as long as there are valid legal documents like invoices or written confirmation forms.

Decree No.92/2021/ND-CP to implement Resolution No.6/NQ-UBTVQH15 about solutions to support businesses and citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic allows a 30 percent reduction on corporate income tax in the 2021 period for any organizations with total revenues of no more than VND200 billion (US$8.73 million) and seeing an income decrease compared to that in 2019.

The deadline for submitting the finalization of personal income tax to HCMC-TD is the last day of April 2022.

If there are questions, citizens and businesses can participate in the online ‘Ask – Answer’ session at 8:30 on March 18, 2022 on HCMC-TD’s formal website or Facebook fanpage.

By Han Ni – Translated by Huong Vuong