HCMC supports businesses joining in market stabilization program

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade issued an announcement that it had just implemented the market stabilization program for 2022-2023 to support southwest provinces and the Mekong Delta provinces on January 18.

The program will take place from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

According to the announcement, enterprise participants in the market stabilization program can ask for loans for investment in animal husbandry, production, and technology innovation.

Furthermore, they will receive assistance to develop their distribution channels and stockpile supply of goods. Local authorities will also help enterprises to remove difficulties in the process of production, distribution, and circulation of goods to stabilize the market.

Businesses will also be supported to build sustainable supply chains from production to consumption. Local administrations will give these enterprises premises for production expansion and develop distribution systems to serve market stabilization in the city.

Subsidized items includes products for people to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic, food, essential food for Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year), milk, and essential pharmaceutical items.

Enterprises can participate in one or more forms including supplying and distributing goods and participating in credit support to implement the market stabilization program.