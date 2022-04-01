HCMC stabilizes prices of many products from April 2

Customers buy pork at a supermarket in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Finance, the retail prices of poultry eggs and meat in the market stabilization program in HCMC are adjusted by 7-14 percent compared to 2021. Accordingly, poultry eggs rise by 6-7 percent to VND29,500 per box of ten chicken eggs and VND35,000 per box of ten duck eggs. Vietnamese chicken meat is sold at VND90,000 per kg, free-range chicken VND67,000 per kg, factory chicken VND45,000 per kg, and duck meat VND68,000 per kg.



Meanwhile, at some stores and points of sale not in the market stabilization program, the retail poultry egg prices are from VND35,000 to VND40,000 per box of ten duck eggs and from VND29,000 to VND34,000 per box of ten chicken eggs.



Businesses have pledged to continue to maintain stable prices for many products to support consumers from now until the end of the year, for example, products for the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic, essential pharmaceutical products, and goods for the new school year in 2022 and the Lunar New Year 2023. Specifically, face masks and antibacterial hand sanitizers are sold 3-15 percent lower than the market prices, depending on the brand; notebooks decrease by 10-28 percent compared to the market price; school supplies drop by 10-17 percent.



Similarly, some businesses have also committed to stabilizing the prices of pork products, for instance, pork leg at VND104,000 per kg, pork shoulder at VND130,000 per kg, and pork chops at VND125,000 per kg. Cooking oil of Nakydaco is sold at VND40,500 per liter, VND81,000 per 2-liter bottle, and VND202,500 per 5-liter bottle; Cooking oil under the brand name Cooking fetches VND40,300 per liter.



Five-percent broken white rice without packaging is sold at VND14,500 per kg and VND15,500 per kg for a 5-kilogram rice packing bag. Jasmine rice without packaging fetches VND15,500 per kg and VND17,000 per kg for a 5-kilogram rice packing bag. This price level is kept unchanged compared to the stabilized price in 2021.



Currently, four enterprises, namely Vinamilk, Nutifood, Central Retail Vietnam, and TH Food, have registered to participate in the market stabilization program for powdered and liquid milk products.



By the end of March 31, 34 enterprises have registered to participate in distributing products in the 2022-2023 market stabilization program in HCMC.



The HCMC Department of Finance said that the criterion for price approval for businesses is that "the selling prices of products in the program must be lower than the market prices of products with same specification, type, and quality at the time of price registration by at least 5-10 percent".

By Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao