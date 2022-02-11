HCMC sets up inspection team for petroleum business to prevent speculation

A petrol station in HCMC



Today, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu signed Decision No. 25/QD-SCT on inspecting the observance of the law on petroleum business in the area taking effect from the date of signing to December 31. Inspectors will visit petroleum retailers.

During the inspection, when detecting any violation, the inspection team shall make a record of administrative violations; they will seal, confiscate documents and material of the violation as well as suspend illegal activities and impose sanctions on violators.

Prior, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 23/QD-SCT on inspecting the observance of the law on petrol and oil trading in the area. The Decision takes effect from the date of signing until May 31, 2022. This decision aims to correct the petroleum business activities and promptly handle violations.

The inspection team is comprised of representatives of many departments and branches such as the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Market Management, and the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department.

According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, no hoarding has been so far detected at petrol stations in Ho Chi Minh City. Through the inspection of petroleum businesses’ reserves, inspectors realized that all petroleum stations can satisfy the demand in 30 days. Petrolimex also has a reserve level of up to 45-60 days for some commodities.

Currently, there are 548 petrol stations in Ho Chi Minh City, most of which are operating normally but two stores temporarily closed because they are repairing the fire protection system.

By Lac Phong - Translated by Anh Quan