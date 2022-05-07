HCMC ready to welcome leading investors

The HCMC Economic Forum 2022 attracts many investors and businesses.

In recent days, HCMC has welcomed 12 delegations of domestic and foreign businesses to come to learn about the investment environment and discuss trade and investment promotion activities.



The city has many trade and investment promotion activities and seminars boosting trade cooperation relations and promoting the city’s potential, strong points, and typical products, including Investment promotion conferences in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.

At the conference, 10 investment registration certificates were handed over and 31 39 MoUs with a total investment capital of US$16 billion were signed between the local authorities and foreign and domestic investors

Besides, there was the HCMC Economic Forum 2022 attracted the participation of over 900 delegates, including leaders of the Government, ministries and sectors, and representatives from foreign diplomatic agencies and localities, and international organizations; and a meeting between city leaders and 24 major investors to collect suggestions from Investors about solutions for socio-economic development of HCMC.

Director of HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai informed that the city has focused on attracting foreign investment for priority sectors, including leading high tech companies taking a leadership role of the production chain and using advanced technology, and having the strength in the Research & Development (R&D) area; strong investors with latest eco-friendly technologies; value-added services; the departments of IT and industry using clean and renewable energy.

From the beginning to the present, HCMC has attracted US$1.28 billion FDI, up 12.18 percent of the total investment capital compared to the same period last year.

In additionally, the city has made every effort to create advantages and a favorable environment to lure investors, strengthened administrative reform, improved the trade and investment environment, and issued preferential treatment to investors in accordance with the Investment Law and the Prime Minister issues the Decision No. 29/2021/QD-TTg on special investment incentives.

HCMC has invited investors to carry out long-term projects to contribute to the city’s development. The municipal authorities will always help businesses to solve their problems and create favorable conditions for enterprises and investors, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai,





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh