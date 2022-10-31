HCMC proposes to reduce US$24mln ODA capital

Accordingly, the second phase of Ho Chi Minh City Environmental Sanitation Project was proposed to reduce VND550 billion (US$22 million) with a capital plan for 2022 after adjustment being VND250 billion (US$10 million); the technical assistance project on green transport development in Ho Chi Minh City funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) was adjusted to reduce VND50 billion (US$2 million) with its capital plan 2022 following reduction being zero dong.According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the reason leading to the adjustment was due to difficulties in construction and payment procedures, causing disbursement failure of allocated ODA funds.Besides, HCMC has approved adjusting and prolonging the SECO project to the end of 2023. After that, World Bank sent an official letter to the Ministry of Finance to announce the credit extension halt for this project.

By Phuong Uyen- Translated by Huyen Huong