Under the planning, Pham Van Hai Industrial Park will be developed into the key industrial area in the West of the city, linking to adjacent industrial zones in order to support each other in attracting investment and labor resources.



Pham Van Hai Industrial Park will focus on attracting main industries, such as mechanical engineering, electricity & electronics industry, robotics engineering, exact mechanics, Electronics & Information Technology, communications, integrated circuits production.







By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh