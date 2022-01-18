HCMC promotes consumption of key agricultural products



Accordingly, the southern metropolis has more than 90 percent of production establishments participating in the chain that will be assisted to build their brand names.

Moreover, chain participants will be eligible for trade promotion activities in the field of agriculture, use codes, traceability barcode. More than 90 percent of OCOP-certified products at the national level can participate in trade promotion and brand-building activities.

To fulfill the above criteria, Ho Chi Minh City regularly organizes trade promotion activities to improve business competitiveness as well as expand consumer markets for key products and OCOP products such as booth rental support and e-commerce promotion.

By Thanh Hai - Translated by Dan Thuy