HCMC: New foreign investment tops US$3.5 billion

Workers produce mechanical components at a factory of the Misumi Vietnam Company in the Linh Trung Export Processing Zone of Thu Duc city, HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

That added up to 11,219 valid foreign-invested projects with registered capital totaling US$55.75 billion at present in the southern economic hub, which is taking the lead nationwide in terms of the project number.



So far this year, HCMC has also seen 164 existing projects add US$1.5 billion to their capital, up 39.2 percent year on year. They included 18 supplemented with US$915 million in the processing and manufacturing industry, accounting for 58.8 percent of the total additional capital; and 21 with US$278 million in the information and communications sector, accounting for 17.9 percent.

Singapore is currently the biggest foreign investor in HCMC with 148 projects worth US$159.1 million, making 33.3 percent of the newly registered capital. It is followed by Japan with 82 projects worth US$80.1 million (16.8 percent) and the Republic of Korea with 112 projects worth US$54.9 million (11.5 percent).

Vietnamplus