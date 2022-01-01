HCMC Market Surveillance prepare for peak of fight against commercial fraud





Accordingly, groups of imported goods with high tax rates, medical supplies and equipment serving the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic, and goods traded on e-commerce platforms need to be closely inspected and reviewed, avoiding the mixing of low-quality goods, affecting the interests of consumers and loss of tax revenue for the State.According to a report by the HCMC Market Surveillance Department, around 1,325 violations were handled in 2021, with a total fine of more than VND29 billion. The force had uncovered many cases of banned and smuggled goods being transported by containers and trucks to warehouses scattered around the city.This volume of goods continued to be split into small batches for face-to-face or online sales. Some subjects even took advantage of transport vehicles with green channel codes to carry smuggled and banned goods.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Bao Nghi