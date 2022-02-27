HCMC Market Management Department supervises fuel prices

The Market Management Department of HCMC supervises a petrol staion in Binh Tan District.

At first, the interdisciplinary inspection team recognized that some petrol stations faced shortage of fuel for several hours that were then provided for sale, such as the K22 petrol station at the No.502 on Kinh Duong Vuong Street and the K23A store in Binh Tan District.



Fuel agents have not supplied enough petroleum resources, leading to a temporary lack of fuel, said director of the Transport Bus Cooperative No.4 Nguyen Anh Leo, the owner of the K22 petrol station.

The company has to cover the losses of about VND200 million over the past one month, he added.

In order to stabilize oil prices in the market, the Market Management Department of HCMC has asked its divisions in districts to arrange work based on their plans to ensure the presence of 100 percent of employees at the workplaces, and the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.



The interdisciplinary inspection team check the level of fuel at a store.

People can contact with phone numbers to make complaints, including 02839321014 (the HCMC Market Management Department); 0913625475 – 0905447978 (the Market Management Department No.4 of districts 1,3 and Phu Nhuan); 028.38579263 – 0909500693 (the Market Management Department No.5 of district 5); 0903809541-0909975779 (the Market Management Department No.7 of district 7, Nha Be and Can Gio); the Market Management Department No.12 of districts of 12 and Go Vap; 0903741510 - 0903765211 – 0903123832 (the Market Management Department No.125 of Binh Chanh district; 028.38915052 - 0907009976 – 0932666312 (the Market Management Department No.18 of Hoc Mon District).





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh