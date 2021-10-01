HCMC logistics association comes into being

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said HCMC views logistics as a main artery of its economy. Given this, the establishment of a logistics association in the city is an urgent need so that it can serve as the mouthpiece for local logistics businesses and accompany the city in future logistics development projects.

HCMC aims for growth rates of 15 percent and 20 percent in logistics services’ revenue by 2025 and 2030, respectively. It looks to raise logistics’ contribution to its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 10 percent by 2025 and 12 percent by 2030.To that end, the southern economic hub will focus on three groups of key solutions: forming logistics centres; applying information technology, setting up a logistics ecosystem early, and using common data for all enterprises; and striving to become a centre for logistics personnel training and provision in the southern region and the whole country.All the above-mentioned solutions require close cooperation from logistics enterprises, Thang said.She requested that apart from developing export and import logistics, businesses and the association should pay due attention to the services serving the domestic goods circulation, as well as the logistics infrastructure for e-commerce.