HCMC launches production, shopping stimulus program

The new feature of this year's program is linking a variety of concentrated promotional activities and will create favorable conditions for consumers to shop more economically.

Specifically, the municipal industry and trade sector will cooperate with interdisciplinary units to organize the first phase of the Concentrated Promotion Program in the city in 2022 from June 15 to July 15; and the "Shopping Season" Promotion Fair from June 28 to July 3. Discounts will range from 30 percent to 100 percent.

The 15th International Exhibition on Electrical Technology & Equipment (VIETNAM ETE) and the 12th International Exhibition on Products, Technologies on Energy Saving & Green Power (ENERTEC EXPO) will be organized in the following months.

The sector also plans to hold the 2022 "Golden Brand” award, a program to support business and product development in the fields of engineering - automation, rubber - plastic, and food - foodstuff processing in the 2022-2025 period, a start-up development program, and another supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises.

