HCMC implements enforcement measure on tax debt of nearly VND5,500 billion

The HCMC Tax Department solves businesses' tax problems.

This amount of money includes land use levy, fines and late payment penalties; and is calculated in accordance with the decision No.4777/QD-UBND issued by the HCMC People’s Committee on December 29,2020 on approving the land price of the 30-hectare Nam Rach Chiec residential area project located in Thu Duc City’s An Phu Commune. The coercive measures are imposed for 90-day tax payment delay.



The Century 21 Joint Stock Company (C21 JSC) has submitted a petition to the municipal authorities to consider the land use levy. The company said that the 2015 price brackets could not be applied for the calculation of the tax because the land was allowed to change the land use purpose in 2008.







By Han Ni – Translated by Kim Khanh